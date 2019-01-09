Citizenship Amendment bill will provide relief to migrants: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said misconceptions are being spread about the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.

Singh asserted the bill will provide relief to migrants.

Dwelling upon the reports of violence in the northeastern states, the Home Minister informed the House that it will remove hurdles in the way of eligible migrants from six minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan getting Indian citizenship.

He said the provision was not confined to Assam or the northeastern states but will apply to all states and union territories.

Singh said the burden of these persecuted migrants will be shared by the whole country.

Assam and northeastern states alone would not have to bear the entire burden, he said and added that the government is committed to providing all help to the people of Assam.