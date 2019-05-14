CISF unit at BPIA contributes Rs 1 lakh towards CMRF

Bhubaneswar: Standing with the government in relief and restoration works in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, the personnel of CISF at BPIA contributed Rs 1 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

A team from CISF Unit from Bhubaneswar Airport today met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat here and handed over a Demand Draft of Rs 1,00,000/- drawn in favour of CMRF.

The said amount has been contributed by the CISF personnel at Biju Patnaik International Airport voluntarily.

The Hon’ble CM also appreciated the CISF personnel for coming forwards and standing with the state government for rebuilding Odisha by contributing generously.