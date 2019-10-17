CII EXCON 2019 to witness participation of over 1250 exhibitors from 25 countries

Bhubaneshwar: CII EXCON 2019, South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair, will demonstrate the role of smart technologies and nextgen construction equipment in accelerating the growth of infrastructure in the country.

At the roadshow on EXCON held here today, the emphasis on technology as a key driver of growth in the infrastructure sector was highlighted. Recent developments in the areas of Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and deep learning will go a long way in boosting the infrastructure sector besides ensuring longevity and effectiveness. The session was attended by senior officials from the Government, industry leaders and stakeholders from the infrastructure and construction equipment sectors.

EXCON 2019, scheduled to be held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru from December 10-14, 2019 is spread over 3,00,000 square metres and will have the participation of over 1250 exhibitors including 350+ overseas companies from 25 countries including China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Turkey, UK & USA among others. The 5-day exhibition would attract over 70,000 business visitors from India and abroad.

Mr R K Mishra, Secretary, BDA said,“This is the tenth edition of the EXCON and our theme this year is on “Smart i-tech- Next Gen [email protected]”. Excon 2019 will demonstrate the role of smart technologies and innovation in design in the manufacture of nextgen construction equipment and machinery to support the rapid pace of infrastructure development in the country. India is expected to become the third-largest construction market globally by 2022 and there has been rapid investments in infrastructure by the government which is driving growth opportunities”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Pradipta Mohanty, Vice Chairman, CII, Odisha State Council said, “Every sector requires a technological advancement and in India, there exists a huge demand for houses, thanks to country’s fast urbanisation. Using advanced technology in the construction sector, we believe this demand could be met along with the other government initiatives for both home buyers and well as developers”. Serverless computing, AI, network agility and edge computing are few of the strategic technology trends that will create a boost in the Indian infrastructure, he added.

Excon 2019 endeavors to build India’s infrastructure in an ecologically sustainable manner, enabling projects on Smart Cities, supporting Swachh Bharat programs, promoting Skill Development and position “Make In India” – as the National Agenda for achieving holistic growth in the infrastructure and related sectors.

In order to give a boost to the infrastructure sector, the Government of India had announced its intention to invest Rs.100 lakh crore in infrastructure over the next 5 years. The Government of India has also proposed for expanding 1,25,000 KM of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram SadakYojana and creating a national highway grid. Through the PMGSY programme, the government has planned to bring in connectivity between all villages through road network by 2019 and 2,000 kms of coastal connectivity roads have been recognized for construction and development. All these initiatives of the Government would further provide impetus to the growth of infrastructure and related sectors.

As part of the 10th year celebrations of EXCON, CII would organise special activities like celebrating Women in Infrastructure, exclusive Pavilions on AI, IoT, Robotics, Startups, Components & Parts; Job Fairs, Contest for School Children, Tree Plantation Day besides Green Rating of CE Industry.

Excon addresses both marketing and educational platform for all stakeholders. Government and Senior Bureaucrats capitalised it as a knowledge platform for various departments (PWD’s and Civil Engineering Departments), Private contractors, Builders, Road/ Infrastructure developers, Smart City/ Urban Planning, Army, Border Roads Organisation, etc. to witness the latest Technology, Equipment’s and Machinery display which will enable accelerated Infrastructure development needs of the nation.

Indian Construction Equipment Manufactures’ Association is the Sector Partner for Excon 2019.