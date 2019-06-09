CHSE Plus II result: Six colleges to be shut, 3 served show cause notice for poor performance

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to restrict admissions in at least six colleges across the state.

The decision was made after several junior colleges recorded nil results in +2 Science stream, the results of which were announced on June 3.

Official sources said restriction on admissions to six junior colleges has been imposed while show-cause notices have also been served to more three colleges for poor performance.

The colleges have been asked to submit their reports to the authorities within 7 days of the notice. Further action will be taken if the colleges fail to reply on time, a senior official said.

Last year, four junior colleges- Higher Secondary School of Art & Culture in Dhenkanal, SRM Science Higher Secondary School in Bhubaneswar, Nano Science Higher Secondary School in Bhubaneswar and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Integral Education and Research in Sambalpur were debarred from undertaking admissions.