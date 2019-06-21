CHSE Plus II Arts, Commerce results out

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses today.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash officially released the booklet of the result in a presser at Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

In the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage is 65.89 %. The pass percentage has decreased in the Arts stream this year in comparison to last year’s performance. Out of the total of 2,31,150 students who took the examination, 1,52,323 have successfully cleared the examination.

A total of 57,442 boys have passed the examination which is 55.80 per cent of the total boys who took the exam while the pass percentage among girls is 73.99% as 94,882 girls have passed the examination.

As many as 18,773 students secured first division in the annual Plus II exams, whereas 22,944 students are placed in the second division. Similarly, 11,451 students passed in the third division.

Meanwhile, two colleges have recorded zero pass percentage in the Arts stream.

The overall pass percentage in Commerce is 70.26 %. The overall pass percentage in Commerce has decreased in comparison to last year. Close to 27,000 students took the +2 commerce exam this year.

The performance in +2 vocational exam has remained unchanged. 52.62% students have cleared the exam this year. Last year 52.61% students had cleared the exam.

100% result has been registered by 4 colleges for +2 arts result and 25 colleges for +2 commerce result.

On the other hand, 6 colleges have registered zero result.

The CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30.

Steps to check your results:

Log in to chseodisha.nic.in

Click the link showing class 12 results

Enter all necessary details including roll number, date of birth

Enter submit and save the results or print out the scorecard

Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce result link:

www.chseodisha.nic.in, www.odisharesults.nic.in