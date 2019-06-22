CHSE Plus II Arts, Commerce results: Naveen congratulates successful students

Plus II results
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the successful students from Odisha who cleared the Plus II Arts, Commerce and Vocational Education exams, the results of which were declared yesterday.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes for their future on his Twitter handle.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha declared the results of Plus II Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses yesterday.

In the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage is 65.89 %. The overall pass percentage in Commerce is 70.26 %. The performance in +2 vocational exam has remained unchanged. This year 52.62% of students have cleared the exam. Last year 52.61% of students had cleared the examination.

The CHSE had conducted the annual examinations of all the streams between March 7 and March 30.

