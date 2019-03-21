Christchurch terror attack :New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Christchurch terror attack
11

Wellington: Prime Minister of New Zealand  Jacinda Ardern  on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of assault rifles in response to the Christchurch mosques attack.

The terror attack had killed 50 people who had assembled in the mosques for Friday prayers.

Ardern said: “I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles”.

Related Posts

Idols installed in new Ram Temple, Puri seer to attend…

Soldier martyred as Pak violates ceasefire in Jammu and…

3 police personnel injured in grenade attack in J&K

She said that the interim measures will put a stop on the rush of purchases of such assault rifles before legislation comes into operation.

Ardern said the high capacity magazines and devices that  make attacks faster will also be banned by the government.

The country will ban  every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday, she added.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.