Christchurch terror attack :New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles

Wellington: Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced a ban on the sale of assault rifles in response to the Christchurch mosques attack.

The terror attack had killed 50 people who had assembled in the mosques for Friday prayers.

Ardern said: “I am announcing that New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons. We will also ban all assault rifles”.

She said that the interim measures will put a stop on the rush of purchases of such assault rifles before legislation comes into operation.

Ardern said the high capacity magazines and devices that make attacks faster will also be banned by the government.

The country will ban every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday, she added.