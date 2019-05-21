Christchurch killer charged with terrorism

New Zealand: The self styled white supremacist accused of shooting 51 Muslim worshipers in a mosque in Christchurch was charged with terrorism.

Media reports said New Zealand police said that Brenton Tarrant has been charged with terrorism for the first time during his ongoing trial.

New Zealand police said in a statement: “A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed against Brenton Tarrant,”.

Police said Tarrant faces 51 charges of murder and 40 attempted murder in the March 15 attack in a mosque in Christchurch.

