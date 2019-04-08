Christchurch incident: NZ premier names top Supreme Court judge to head inquiry

Christchurch: New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern has named top Supreme Court judge to head inquiry related to the massacre at two Christchurch mosques.

Ardern said the government will examine as quickly as possible how the March 15 attack occurred.

She said her government is examining what could have been done to stop it and how they can keep New Zealanders safe.

Ardern said the inquiry will be led by Supreme Court Judge William Young and report its findings by December 10.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a white supremacist, was charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder over the mosque attacks in the southern city.

It may be recalled that the white supremacist Tarrant live-streamed his attack and published a lengthy manifesto online before launching his rampage.

The New Zealand government has tightened the country’s gun laws after the gory incident.

Presently it is reviewing legislation dealing with hate speech.