Christchurch attack: NZ disarms cops after terror level reduces

Wellington: New Zealand(NZ) has disarmed its police force on Wednesday as terrorism threat level lowered a month after the Christchurch mosques massacre.

According to reports police and security agencies have reduced the threat level from high to medium.

Frontline New Zealand police have historically not carried firearms and many people were shocked to see them heavily armed after 50 Muslims were gunned down at Friday prayers in Christchurch mosques.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said the reassessment is being done after reduction in threat level.

The decision was made after “significant consultation” with mosques and Islamic Centres in relation to ongoing security, Bush said.

The police also released a timeline of the mosque attacks, showing it took 18 minutes from the time of the first emergency call to the apprehension of the alleged shooter.

It may be recalled that a 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, faces 50 murder charges and 39 of attempted murder for the gruesome attack.