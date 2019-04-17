Christchurch attack: NZ disarms cops after terror level reduces

By pragativadinewsservice
Christchurch attack
(FILES) A photo taken on March 20, 2019 shows armed police officers patroling at the burial ground where funerals for victims are set to take place in Christchurch, five days after the mass shooting attacks at two mosques that killed 50 Muslim worshippers in the city. - New Zealand will crack down on firearms ownership on April 1, 2019, after the Christchurch mosques massacre that claimed 50 lives -- and the Kiwi gun lobby, for the most part, is okay with that. In stark contrast to the United States, where even the most minor curbs on gun ownership meet ferocious opposition led by the National Rifle Association, New Zealand gun owners agree action is needed. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / handout / AFP)
Wellington: New Zealand(NZ) has disarmed its police force on Wednesday as terrorism threat level lowered a month after the Christchurch mosques massacre.

According to reports police and security agencies have reduced the threat level from high to medium.

Frontline New Zealand police have historically not carried firearms and many people were shocked to see them heavily armed after 50 Muslims were gunned down at Friday prayers in Christchurch mosques.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said the reassessment is being done after reduction in threat level.

The decision was made after “significant consultation” with mosques and Islamic Centres in relation to ongoing security, Bush said.

The police also released a timeline of the mosque attacks, showing it took 18 minutes from the time of the first emergency call to the apprehension of the alleged shooter.

It may be recalled that a 28-year-old Australian, Brenton Tarrant, a self-avowed white supremacist, faces 50 murder charges and 39 of attempted murder for the gruesome attack.

pragativadinewsservice
