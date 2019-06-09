Chris Pratt ties knot with girlfried Katherine Schwarzenegger

By pragativadinewsservice
Chris Pratt ties knot
California: The two officially tied the knot earlier on June 8th, the day after he was seen rehearsing the nuptials at Rob Lowe’s home.

According to multiple sources, the couple got married in an intimate and romantic set up in Montecito, near Santa Barbara California.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating after the Marvel Studios star divorced Farris nearly two years ago.

They announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating.

Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️

on


In April, Schwarzenegger celebrated her bridal shower with an intimate party at her mother’s Los Angeles home. Oprah Winfrey was among the 100 guests.

pragativadinewsservice
