Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Prabhat Biswal not to contest 2019 polls

Cuttack: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Choudwar-Cuttack assembly constituency, Prabhat Biswal made it clear that he will not contest the upcoming elections.

In a letter addressed to BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the sitting Choudwar-Cuttack legislator has expressed his willingness to stay away from electoral politics till the court pronounces the final verdict in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore chit fund scam.

The BJD leader has also mentioned that he will be in the party and work for the people dedicatedly.

Talking to the media persons, Biswal said, “As a case is sub judice in my name, I’m not going to contest elections this time. It is for the sake of my dear leader and CM Naveen Patnaik’s dignity & honour. This decision is also not to hamper my party’s image and pride.”

The legislator also stated that he took the decision as a disciplined worker of the party and said, “I have compiled whatever responsibilities were entrusted to me in the past and now also prepared to comply whatever responsibilities would be entrusted.”

Biswal also opined that his party is stressing on winnability chances and whatever survey would have revealed on the political scenario of Choudwar-Cuttack assembly constituency, the conch party would certainly select an eligible candidate accordingly.

The sitting Choudwar-Cuttack MLA also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been misused to defame him as well as the ruling BJD.

Notably, Biswal was arrested by CBI last year for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Seashore chit fund scam.

According to sources, Biswal has also recommended his son’s candidature to contest from the Choudwar-Cuttack assembly constituency in the ensuing elections.

This apart, Banki MLA Prabhat Tripathy has also opted not to contest polls this time and has recommended his son’s candidature instead from Banki Assembly constituency.

Earlier, Tripathy was also arrested by CBI two years ago for his alleged involvement in the same multi-crore chit fund scam and alleged complicity with tainted Ponzi firm Artha Tatwa.