Choreographer Bosco Martis to make directorial debut with dance-horror film

Mumbai: Famous Choreographer Bosco Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with a dance-based horror-comedy in 3D with Zee Studios.

Movie critic and trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

IT’S OFFICIAL… Ace choreographer Bosco [of Bosco-Caesar] turns director… Will make dance-horror film with dollops of comedy [not titled yet]… In 3D… Zee Studios in-house production… Cast not finalized… Starts second half of the year. pic.twitter.com/oxpIJF5zkh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2019



The film is apparently expected to go on the floors later this year but reports are viral that Dangal famed girl Sanya Malhotra, who is a trained dancer, will be leading lady of the film.

Till now Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves have choreographed 200-plus songs in about 75 films.

The film will be Zee Studios’ in-house production.