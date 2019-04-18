Choreographer Bosco Martis to make directorial debut with dance-horror film

Choreographer Bosco Martis
Mumbai: Famous Choreographer Bosco Martis is all set to make his directorial debut with a dance-based horror-comedy in 3D with Zee Studios.

Movie critic and trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

The film is apparently expected to go on the floors later this year but reports are viral that Dangal famed girl Sanya Malhotra, who is a trained dancer, will be leading lady of the film.

Till now Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves have choreographed 200-plus songs in about 75 films.

The film will be Zee Studios’ in-house production.

