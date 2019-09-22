Chinmayanand to be expelled from saint community

Chinmayanand to be expelled
New Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand is set to lose his sainthood in the wake of the serious charges against him.

He was arrested on Friday for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of a law student.

The highest decision-making body of saints, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), has reportedly decided to expel Chinmayanand from the community.

According to Mahant Narendra Giri, ABAP president, the decision to remove Chinmayanand from the saint community was taken after the council held a meeting on Saturday.

Giri told news agencies that ” formal meeting of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Akhara Parishad will be held in Haridwar on October 10 for approval of the decision in the general body”.

