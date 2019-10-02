Chinese tourist caught flying drone over Taj Mahal

New Delhi: A Chinese national was allegedly caught for flying a drone over the Taj Mahal on Tuesday.

According to sources, the 29-year-old tourist, Cui Yu, was caught for taking aerial shots of the 17th-century mausoleum.

The drone and its controller were seized on Tuesday by the police and a micro storage chip was formatted and sent for forensic evaluation to find if it was connected to any satellite.

The Chinese national was remotely controlling the drone while hiding in bushes at Mehtab Bagh. As soon he brought the drone down to recover the footage, he was caught red-handed.

