Chinese President Xi, PM Modi visit temples in Mamallapuram

Chennai: Cultural bonhomie was on display as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping visited temples in Mamallapuram on Friday.

Both the leaders met each other in the tourist resort, some 50 km away from Chennai.

President Xi is currently  on a two-day visit to India where he will discuss a host of issues with the Prime Minister Modi.

After attending a cultural performances at Shore Temple, President Xi will attend the dinner hosted by PM Modi.

Officials sources said the President Xi will be served local Tamil cuisine. Sources said the duration of engagement between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will be 6 hours. Official sources said the one-on-one meeting between the two leaders will take place tomorrow.

