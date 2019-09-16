China urges US, Iran to exercise restraint after attack on Saudi oil facility

Beijing: China has urged the US and Iran to exercise ‘restraint’ after drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure, reports said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also said :”The Chinese side’s position is that we oppose all actions that enlarge or intensify conflict”. She told reporters at a regular press briefing in Beijing that both sides can exercise restraint and jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Middle East.

The drone strikes on Saturday had hit two oil plants in Saudi Arabia and caused a record surge in oil prices. The output from the world’s top exporter was slashed in half.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused Tehran of launching the attack and said that the US would ensure “Iran is held accountable for its aggression.”