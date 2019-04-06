China to closedown industrial park where78 killed

Beijing: China will close the industrial park where 78 people were killed and left hundreds injured in a explosion last month, reports said.

The chemical industry park is located in Yancheng city in eastern Jiangsu province.

Media reports said this was one of the worst industrial accidents in the country in recent years.

The explosion was so powerful that it razed buildings nearby and blown up the windows of surrounding homes. Authorities evacuated thousands of residents after the deadly blast.

The company, with 195 employees, was established in 2007 and mainly produced raw chemical materials including anisole, a highly flammable compound.

It had a history of violating environmental regulations. The online records from Yancheng city’s environment and ecology bureau show that the company has been flouting rules despite warning by authorities.

Deadly industrial accidents are common in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.