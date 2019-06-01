China threatens Asia’s stability: US defence chief

Singapore: The US defence chief said China is threatening Asia’s stability and responsible for tensions between the two largest economies of the world.

According to reports, the acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has suggested on Saturday that China was responsible for a number of destabilising activities in Asia.

Shanahan’s comments come as the United States and China are locked in an escalating trade war.

Addressing regional defence chiefs at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, he called upon Asian allies to increase their security spending. Shanahan stressed that the United States is committed to upholding peace and harmony in the region.

Shanahan said:”Perhaps the greatest long-term threat to the vital interests of states across this region comes from actors who seek to undermine, rather than uphold, the rules-based international order.”

His reference related to artificial islands built by China in the disputed South China Sea, a strategic waterway claimed almost wholly by Beijing.

He urged China to build a constructive relationship with the United States.