China supports US-Taliban talks for Afghan peace process

Beijing: China on Monday voiced support for negotiations between the US and Taliban after Chinese officials met the Afghan militants in Beijing.

They met the militants two weeks after US President Donald Trump called off talks on a proposed deal with the insurgents.

Chinese Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China hopes that the United States and the Afghan Taliban will maintain the momentum of negotiations.

Geng said Beijing has supports the internal dialogue and negotiations among the Afghans in order to achieve national reconciliation, peace and stability at an early date.

Taliban said in a tweet that Beijing officials had supported the proposed US-Taliban deal.