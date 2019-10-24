China police clamp down game “Mahjong”

International
By pragativadinewsservice
8

Beijing: An apparent police ban on all mahjong parlours in a Chinese city has been imposed in order to curb illegal gambling.

Police in Yushan in southeast China first announced the ban at the weekend, saying it was to “purify social conduct”.

Police then clarified that only unlicensed parlours would be shut.

Related Posts

World Polio Day Today

Pak PM directs Punjab government to ensure best medical care…

Flash floods in Spain leaves trail of destruction

Mahjong is one of the most popular games in China, especially with older people.

While it does not have to be played with money, it is common for players to gamble with small amounts. A typical mahjong game could see players bet anywhere from $1 to $15.

China’s “national pastime” of mahjong is facing a clampdown in a number of jurisdictions as part of a nationwide campaign against “dark and evil forces”.

The orders have triggered controversy in China, where the four-person tile-based game is an important pastime to many, especially retirees. As life goes increasingly digital, mahjong houses are also considered an important opportunity to meet and engage with people socially.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

World Polio Day Today

Pak PM directs Punjab government to ensure best medical care…

Flash floods in Spain leaves trail of destruction

1 of 565