China plans to buy Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet

Beijing: China plans to buy Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet from Moscow even as Russian President Vladimir Putin dubs it as world’s best military plane.

Russia has identified China and India as potential customers to acquire its advanced warplane.

Russia has described by the Su-57 is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter jet capable of both aerial combat and hitting the ground and naval targets.

China has been developing its new generation military aircraft and is still heavily reliant on Russian engines for the planes as it is yet to produce a reliant engine of its own.

Both China and Pakistan rely on Russian engines for their jointly produced JF-17 Thunder.

Russian sources said India does not have a fifth-generation fighter, so the Su-57 is an attractive warplane to India. Naming China as a potential customer, the sources said China has recently taken delivery of 24 Su-35 aircraft.