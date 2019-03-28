China not to support US draft on Masood Azhar

Beijing: China has made it clear that it will not support a US draft to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, according to latest reports.

Beijing on Thursday indicated that it won’t support the unilateral draft resolution circulated by the US in this connection.

It is worthwhile to mention that last month China for the fourth time put on hold the resolution seeking a UN ban on Azhar. China has been repeatedly blocking of such requests by India, the US and the UK.

The latest technical hold on the resolution by Beijing prompted the US to turn directly to the Security Council and unilaterally circulate a draft of such a request to declare Azhar an international terrorist.

The listing of Masood involves a series of complex factors and China has also been working to seek a proper solution through dialogue, the sources said.

The sources said the current circumstances has become ripe that the Security Council should act in a prudential way for finding out a solution to the issue. It has to play a constructive role and create necessary time and space for the relevant parties for an amicable solution, the sources said.