China hits back at US over Masood Azhar listing as global terrorist

New Delhi/ Beijing: China has hit back at US over listing of Masood Azhar saying the resolution at UNSC will not be conducive for peace and stability in South Asia.

The Chinese response has come a day after the United States asserted that it will use “all available resources” to ensure that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar is designated as a global terrorist.

The US, France and the United Kingdom have already moved a draft resolution at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) last week to blacklist Azhar.

According to reports listing at the UNSC will be preceded by an open debate where China will be forced to either give approval to the resolution or defend a known terrorist.

The situation has escalated after China put a technical hold for the 4th time on the listing at the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee.

China insists that the sanctions committee should be the sole forum where Azhar’s listing should be discussed and not the UNSC.

The Chinese spokesperson had earlier said it will adopt a constructive and reasonable stand on the issue to resolve it properly.