China extends support to long standing ally North Korea

Beijing: China has backed North Korea amid deadlocked nuclear talks. The Chinese foreign minister said his country will maintain good relationship with Pyongyang.

The visiting Chinese foreign minister to North Korea has reasserted on Tuesday  on “close communication” with its longstanding ally in the face of deadlocked nuclear talks with Washington.

It is worthwhile to note that Beijing has long been North Korea’s key diplomatic backer and main provider of trade and aid.

The two countries have since worked to repair their relationship as the ties were deteriorated over Pyongyang’s nuclear provocations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have met five times since March 2018.

