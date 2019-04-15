China develops first armed amphibious drone boat :Report

Beijing: China has developed world’s first armed amphibious drone boat which could be used in land assault operations, media reports said.

Chinese military analysts have said it has a maximum operation range of 1,200 km. Officials said the Marine Lizard can be remotely controlled via satellites.

Officials sources said when approaching land the amphibious drone ship can release four continuous track units hidden under its belly and travel at 20 kms an hour on land.

The Marine Lizard’s payloads include an electro-optical system and a radar system, sources added. It is equipped with two machine guns and a vertical launching system for anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles, sources said.

This amphibious drone boat is suitable for island assault operations, the sources said.