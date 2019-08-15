China asks UNSC to discuss Kashmir issue after Pakistan writes to UN

Beijing: China has asked for UNSC to take up Kashmir issue after Pakistan wrote a letter to UN on the matter, according to a top diplomat here.

He said Beijing has written to Poland, the Council President for the month of August, to discuss on the matter at the earliest.

According to reports, Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The diplomat said that China also submitted a formal request for such a meeting but Poland has to consult and take into account the preferences of other Council members before deciding on time and date for the meeting.

The official said that so far no final decision on the time of the meeting had been made and Friday morning is the “earliest realistic option” for the meeting.

During his bilateral meeting with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday in Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed that the decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter for India.