China asks UNSC to discuss Kashmir issue after Pakistan writes to UN

International
By pragativadinewsservice
China asks UNSC
10

Beijing: China has asked for UNSC to take up Kashmir issue after Pakistan wrote a letter to UN on the matter, according to a top diplomat here.

He said Beijing has written to Poland, the Council President for the month of August, to discuss on the matter at the earliest.

According to reports, Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss India revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Posts

Nepal: Mount Everest climbers to face new rules after deadly…

PM Modi has committed strategic blunder on Kashmir: Imran…

Pakistan to provide political, moral support to Kashmiris:…

The diplomat said that China also submitted a formal request for such a meeting but Poland has to consult and take into account the preferences of other Council members before deciding on time and date for the meeting.

The official said that so far no final decision on the time of the meeting had been made and Friday morning is the “earliest realistic option” for the meeting.

During his bilateral meeting with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday in Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed that the decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter for India.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Nepal: Mount Everest climbers to face new rules after deadly…

PM Modi has committed strategic blunder on Kashmir: Imran…

Pakistan to provide political, moral support to Kashmiris:…

1 of 459