Childline rescues minor boy from Bhubaneswar rly station

Twin CityState
By pragativadinewsservice
Childline rescues minor boy
26

Bhubaneswar: Childline officials and police rescued a minor boy from Bhubaneswar railway station today after he managed to flee from his native village in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the child was allegedly being tortured by his family members for the last two months and he was also tied up with chains.

Related Posts

Heavy rain forecast: Odisha govt puts collectors on alert

Talent scouting is key to Football: Isac Doru

Youth attempts suicide in Cuttack

The minor boy,  a resident of Chhatrapur area of Ganjam district,  managed to flee from his home and boarded a train to Bhubaneswar, sources added.

On being informed by some locals, the childline officials and police on rescued the minor from the city railway station.

The police have reportedly sent the rescued minor to city-based Ruchika Child Helpline. The cops also trying to find out the role of his parents in this matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.