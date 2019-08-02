Childline rescues minor boy from Bhubaneswar rly station

Bhubaneswar: Childline officials and police rescued a minor boy from Bhubaneswar railway station today after he managed to flee from his native village in Ganjam district.

According to sources, the child was allegedly being tortured by his family members for the last two months and he was also tied up with chains.

The minor boy, a resident of Chhatrapur area of Ganjam district, managed to flee from his home and boarded a train to Bhubaneswar, sources added.

On being informed by some locals, the childline officials and police on rescued the minor from the city railway station.

The police have reportedly sent the rescued minor to city-based Ruchika Child Helpline. The cops also trying to find out the role of his parents in this matter.