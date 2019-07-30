Child marriage bid foiled by CWC in Bargarh

Bargarh:  A child marriage bid was foiled by the Kuchinda Child Welfare Committee (CWC) at Bandhakani village under Mahupali police limits in Bargarh district today.

According to sources, the marriage of an 11-year-old girl was fixed with Mithun Jhura of the locality and the marriage was being solemnised on July 29.

On being informed, the Childline officials along with a police team reached the spot and stopped the ceremony. The officials also rescued the minor girl and detained the groom.

The duo was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, and their respective parents signed an agreement to abide by the law, sources said.

