Child-friendly Teaching and Learning Materials exhibition inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti (WCD & MS) Minister Tukuni Sahu on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of low-cost child-friendly Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM).
The exhibition was inaugurated at the Home Economic Training Centre (HETC), Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. Besides, ‘Prambhika’: Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre was also inaugurated.
The minister also launched Parents+ Module, TLM booklets, Information Education Communication (IEC) materials (posters & flipcharts), revised Nua Arunima, pictorial handbooks on ECCE and handbook for observation of ECCE day. The event was steered by Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt., WCD & MS Department; attended by State Project Director, OPEPA and supported by Ms Rushda Majeed, Country Representative, BvLF and Dr Monika Nielson, Chief Field Office, UNICEF.
Though 19th of every month is observed in Anganwadi Centres as ECCE day. WCD & MS Department endeavours to take the ECD programme to the next level. ECCE day has been branded Ankur to germinate in the minds of the frontline workers, parents and community the need for emphasizing on early stimulation of children at home/community and quality ECCE in Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).
The broad outcomes of the celebration are,
- That, every centre will be converted to a vibrant AWC. The model of ECD displayed today will be circulated across the State. Training will be imparted to the Anganwadi Workers to convert existing AWCs to vibrant ones.
- The age & developmentally appropriate, play-based, experiential and child-friendly curriculum revised Nua Arunima will be translated and transacted in tribal languages.
- To sensitize parents and community about the importance of nutrition and early stimulation in the brain development of a child in the early years through parents+ programme. Communicators and facilitators manuals have been developed for the purpose.
- To encourage the parents, members of family and community to help prepare TLMs and to partner in ECCE activities. Standardized flipcharts, posters, pictorial handbooks will be circulated to elicit better community participation.