Child-friendly Teaching and Learning Materials exhibition inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti (WCD & MS) Minister Tukuni Sahu on Monday inaugurated an exhibition of low-cost child-friendly Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM).

The exhibition was inaugurated at the Home Economic Training Centre (HETC), Laxmisagar, Bhubaneswar. Besides, ‘Prambhika’: Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre was also inaugurated.

The minister also launched Parents+ Module, TLM booklets, Information Education Communication (IEC) materials (posters & flipcharts), revised Nua Arunima, pictorial handbooks on ECCE and handbook for observation of ECCE day. The event was steered by Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt., WCD & MS Department; attended by State Project Director, OPEPA and supported by Ms Rushda Majeed, Country Representative, BvLF and Dr Monika Nielson, Chief Field Office, UNICEF.

Though 19th of every month is observed in Anganwadi Centres as ECCE day. WCD & MS Department endeavours to take the ECD programme to the next level. ECCE day has been branded Ankur to germinate in the minds of the frontline workers, parents and community the need for emphasizing on early stimulation of children at home/community and quality ECCE in Anganwadi Centres (AWCs).

The broad outcomes of the celebration are,