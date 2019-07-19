Child artist Shivlekh Singh killed in road mishap

Mumbai: Child artist Shivlekh Singh died while his parents sustained critical injuries after their car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur on Thursday.

According to sources, Shivlekh along with his parents was en route to Raipur from Bilaspur when their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck. While Shivlekh died on the spot, his parents suffered critical injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and admitted the injured persons to a nearby hospital, sources added.

Shivlekh, native of Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, and his parents were living in Mumbai for the last ten years. He had acted in several TV serials including “Sankatmochan Hanuman” and “Sasural Simar Ka”. He had also appeared in TV reality shows.