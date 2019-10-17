Chief Secy directs district authorities, urban bodies to clear encroachments from roads named after Mahatma Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy today directed the authorities of all districts and urban bodies to clear encroachments from the roads named after Mahatma Gandhi and ensure to maintain its cleanliness level.

Chairing a state-level administrative committee meet at the Lok Seva Bhawan Conference hall here, the Chief Secretary gave this direction. Odisha Culture Minister Manoranjan Panigrahi was also present in the meet on task taken up for the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Reviewing the progress of the tasks, the Chief Secretary said: “The lifestyle and social structure of Bapuji are very easy and effective. The Gandhian Ideology is a collection of proper guidance.” Tripathy further directed to publish this ideology in a book for today’s and future generations. it has been also decided to publish the book with illustrations of Gandhiji’s visit to Odisha.

Gandhiji had visited Odisha as many as eight times and spent about 79 days at several places, apprised Development Commissioner. He advised to include the photographs of Gandhiji’s tour in Odisha and public meetings in the book.

Director of Culture and Language, Literature Director, Bijay Nayak apprised that the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji, which was launched in Odisha in 2018 will continue till October 2, 2020. As decided earlier, three publications have been released by the Odisha Sahitya Academy- “Odishare Gandhi o Gandhi Carcha”, “Gandhi Katha O Kahani” and Kabi Manasare Gandhi”.

Main roads at different Sadars have been named after Mahatma Gandhi. Every district has been provided 2 lakhs each to observe the Saheed Diwas and days related to Gandhiji. Besides, the experiences of Gandhian Leaders have been stored in audio-visual format. This apart, various organisations related to Gandhian ideology have been sanctioned Rs 19,15,000 to create awareness on Mahatma Gandhi. Moreover, tree plantations have been carrried out at 150 places as a tribute to Gandhiji, it was learned.