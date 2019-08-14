Chief Secy AP Padhi named as State Election Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Aditya Prasad Padhi has been named as the next State Election Commissioner. His appointment has been approved by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Following this, Padhi will leave his post as the Chief Secretary. Besides, the names of top bureaucrats in order to fill in the shoes of Chief Secretary are coming up.

Padhi, a 1983 batch officer, is presently working as Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He had taken over as the head of the bureaucracy on November 30, 2015.

Padhi has run the administration without any controversy because he is a stickler for perfection. He is respected by both officials and political circles.

Padhi was previously additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Padhi has been handling the CM’s office since 2010.

In a recent development, Padhi took voluntary retirement from the service after his appointment as the next State Election Commissioner.