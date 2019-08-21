Chidambaram to be produced in CBI court tomorrow

New Delhi: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested by the CBI officials in INX Media scam case, will be produced before the CBI court tomorrow.

Chidambaram is likely to be produced before the CBI Rouse Avenue Court tomorrow, media reports said.

After his arrest from his Jor Bagh residence in Delhi, Chidambaram was taken to the CBI headquarters. The medical tests of Chidambaram were conducted inside the CBI headquarters.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram appeared at a press conference almost 24 hours after going “incommunicado” following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media scam case.

Soon after Chidambaram reached his Jor Bagh residence following the press conference at AICC headquarters, a team of about 30 CBI sleuths accompanied by Delhi Police officials arrived there and arrested him.

