Chidambaram remanded to CBI custody till August 26

New Delhi: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was arrested in connection with INX Media corruption case yesterday, has been remanded to CBI custody till August 26.

A special CBI Court at the Rouse Avenue, Delhi has allowed the CBI to take Chidambaram on four-day remand till August 26 even as the probe agency had sought five-day remand.

CBI Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had earlier reserved the order on the CBI remand plea and subsequently allowed the probe agency to take Chidambaram on a four-day remand.

Granting the remand to the CBI, Kuhar said, “Considering all facts and circumstances I am of the view that police custody of Chidambaram is justified”. The judge asked the CBI to conduct the medical examination of Chidambaram as per rules.

The court also allowed the family members and lawyers of Chidambaram to meet him for half an hour every day during the CBI custody.