Chhavi Nath Singh assumes charge as CEO of Vedanta Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Mr. Chhavi Nath Singh assumed charge as Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Ltd., Jharsuguda on Tuesday (Aug 13). Prior to joining the Jharsuguda operations, since 2016 Mr. CN Singh was at the helm of affairs at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Singh has a rich experience of nearly 4 decades in the Indian power industry, with an extensive stint of 26 years with NTPC. He has also been in leadership roles at some of India’s leading corporates in the power sector like Hindustan Zinc, Essar, JSW Energy and TSPL. He has led diverse key responsibilities in the domestic power sector, from concept to commissioning.

Assuming the responsibility as CEO, Mr. Singh says, “It is a privilege to lead one of India’s largest aluminium & power complex that is contributing towards the progress of Odisha and India. Aligned with the company and our Chairman’s vision, I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders, including govt. and community, to galvanise the industrial progress of the state and effectively contribute to Make In Odisha and Make In India. To that end, I seek cooperation from all.”

A mechanical engineer from MLN Regional Engineering College, Allahabad, Mr. Singh also holds a Diploma in Business Management from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. He succeeds Mr. Abhijit Pati, who will assume charge as Chief Executive Officer of the Chhattishgarh based Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO), a subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc-lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia, Ireland, Liberia and Sri Lanka.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta’s strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.