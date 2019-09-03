Chhattisgarh: Ex-CM Ajit Jogi’s son held for lying in election affidavit

Raipur: Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s son Amit was arrested on Tuesday for lying about his year and place of birth in the election affidavit, reports said.

Police sources said Amit Jogi was arrested on charges of cheating and forgery.

SP (Rural) Sanjay Kumar Dhruv, Bilaspur, said :“Amit will be produced before a court and as per the orders of the court and action will be taken. He has been accused of giving wrong information in his election affidavit about his birthplace”.

A case was registered against Amit Jogi, former MLA from Marwahi Assembly constituency, at the Gaurella police station in February this year. The case was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was filed by BJP leader Sameera Paikra, who had alleged that Amit had lied about his birth year and place in the election affidavit. In the 2013 elections, Sameera had unsuccessfully contested against Amit from the Marwahi seat.