Chennai water crisis: DMK supporters stage protest holding empty plastic pots in hands

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin has led a protest urging the Tamil Nadu government for early solution to acute water crisis in Chennai.

According to reports, the DMK supporters carried empty plastic pots in their hands as a mark of protest. Stalin criticized the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government for not taking proactive steps when the lakes dried up.

Stalin said the AIADMK government has not completed any drinking water project in the state. They are holding yagnas in temples not for the rains, but to protect their own government, he added.

He said if his party comes to power, an investigation will be conducted into the irregularities in the ongoing desalination water project.

According to reports, Chennai has been facing acute water crisis for the past few months as Porur Lake has gone dry. The problem has also aggravated due to delayed monsoon.