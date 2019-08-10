Chennai to get water from Krishna river in Andhra: Tamil Nadu CM

Kancheepuram: Chennai will get 8 tmc ft water from Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Palaniswami said his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has agreed to release eight tmc ft of water from Krishna river following a request. One tmc ft of water is equivalent to one thousand million cubic feet, he added.

The release of water would benefit the parched city of Chennai and the water was expected to be received ‘soon,’ the chief minister said.

Reports said on Friday, state Ministers SP Velumani and D Jayakumar had met Reddy in Vijayawada in this regard and handed over a letter to him for his consideration.

Velumani said Andhra Pradesh could not earlier release water as there was a ‘dearth of storage.’ The situation was favourable now due to good inflow into Srisailam dam, he said.