Chennai reels under severe water crisis

Chennai: Chennai is reeling under one of its worst-ever water crisis in history. Four reservoirs have dried up because of inadequate rainfall last year.

The acute shortage of water has been further compounded by the delay in arrival of monsoon.

According to report, the groundwater level has plummeted to rock bottom level. The situation is so bad that people are depending on water tankers for their daily supply of potable water. They jostle to get the same for which most often clashes occur.

Media reports said people are forced to buy water pouches at inflated prices from the vendors.

A recent NITI Aayog report said Chennai is one of the 21 cities in India that will not get groundwater by 2020. This is a warning for the state government that it has to prepare for the worst.