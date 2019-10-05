Chennai police nabs Keonjhar youth for looting cash, ornaments

Keonjhar: A youth from Keonjhar district has been arrested by the Chennai Police on Saturday on charges of stealing cash and gold ornaments from a house there.

While one accused, Gourang Jena was nabbed, the other accused identified as Siba Nayak who was involved in the crime is still at large.

According to sources, Gourang and Siba were working as a domestic help at a house in Kanjipuram of Tamil Nadu. Though the owner of the house was staying abroad, the duo robbed cash and gold ornaments over Rs 50 lakh and returned Odisha.

After the owner of the house came to know about the incident, he immediately lodged an FIR at the local police station on August 14. Based on the complaint, police launched a probe and managed to nab Gourang from Taradipala village here today.

Meanwhile, police have initiated a manhunt to nab the other accused.