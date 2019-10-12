‘Chennai Connect’ begins a New Era of Cooperation in India-China relations: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed that 2nd Informal Summit at Mamallapuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu has begun a “New Era of Cooperation” between India and China.

Prime Minister was making his inaugural statement at beginning of the delegation level talks Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the second day of the informal summit at Mamallapuram, today.

Referring to the first informal summit between the two countries at Wuhan last year, Prime Minister Modi said it has brought in an “increased stability and fresh momentum in our relations.” He said the “strategic communication has increased between the two countries”.

The Prime Minister further said, “We have decided that we would prudently manage our differences without letting them turn into disputes, that we would be sensitive to each other’s’ concerns and that our relations strive towards World Peace and stability.”

Referring to the 2nd Informal Summit at Mamallapuram, the Prime Minister said “In the Chennai Summit we have so far had great exchange on bilateral and global issues. The Wuhan Summit has given a new momentum to our bilateral relations. Today with our Chennai Connect a new era of cooperation has begun in the relations of our two countries.”

“I thank President Xi Jinping for coming to India for our second Informal Summit. The #ChennaiConnect will add great momentum to India-China relations. This will benefit the people of our nations and the world.”