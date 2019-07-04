Chelsea appoints former midfielder Frank Lampard as new head coach

London: Chelsea has appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their new head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lampard who spent 13 years at Chelsea replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm who left for Italian club Juventus last month.

The 41-year-old is Chelsea’s record goalscorer having scored 211 goals for the club while winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League, four FA Cups and two League Cup trophies at Stamford Bridge.

He netted 20 or more goals for five consecutive seasons and according to Premier League statistics, he supplied the fourth-highest assists figure in the competition’s history. He also made a record-breaking 164 consecutive league appearances between 2001 and 2005, still the highest for an outfield player.