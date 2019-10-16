Charging parking fees at shopping malls, hosps & commercial buildings is not legal, may invite action: BDA

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today issued an order asking different establishments such as commercial buildings, shopping malls, multiplexes, hospitals apartments and housing projects to stop charging parking fees from visitors on the premises immediately, saying this practice is “not legal”.

“It has come to the notice of the BDA that different shopping malls, multiplexes and apartments are imposing parking charges/fees. This is not consistent with the provisions of the BDA (P&BS) regulations as well as the approved building plan and the developers/owners are hereby directed to stop the illegal practice of charging parking fees from the visitors, immediately,” the order stated.

Besides, it has come to notice of BDA that the parking area shown in the approved building plan is being used for purposes other than parking vehicles on some such buildings. Such misuse of parking is resulting in on-street parking and thereby adversely affecting the traffic movement on the public road.

The BDA (Planning & Building Standards) Regulations, 2018 prescribes that mandatory off-street parking shall be provided in commercial buildings.

The sub-regulation (7) of regulation 37 of the aforesaid regulations prescribes that, the misuse of the parking spaces shall be summarily removed or demolished by the Authority.

It is therefore directed to all property owners to abide by the mandatory off-street parking provisions in the approved building plan and any deviations in the parking provisions shall be restored by the owners as per the provisions of approved building plan within 30 days from the date of issue of this notice.

Different establishments such as commercial buildings, shopping malls, multiplexes, hospitals, apartments/housing projects, etc. are required to provide mandatory off-street parking as per the provisions of BDA (Planning & Building Standards) Regulations. Such parking areas are exempted from in calculation of the built-up area towards Floor Area Ratio (F.A.R).

BDA shall take strict action on such developers who are charging such illegal parking fees towards the parking spaces already exempted from calculation of FAR under the provisions of BDA (Planning & Building Standards) Regulations, 2018.

The above orders shall come into force with immediate effect, the order further mentioned.