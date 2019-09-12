Change Of Baton: Harminder Pal takes charge as Odisha Frontier Commander

Bhubaneswar: Harminder Pal, IG BSF took over the charge from AK Singh, IG as the Odisha Frontier Commander (Ftr Comdr) in Bhubaneswar today.

Over 10, 000 BSF troops are deployed in the highly Naxal infested areas of Odisha for Anti Naxal operations. Most of the troops are deployed in Malkangiri and Koraput District.

A K Singh, IG who is handing over the baton played a crucial role in fighting against the Maoist menace and bringing normalcy in the area.

Harminder Pal, IG is a highly professional BSF cadre officer of 1984 batch having in-depth knowledge and experience of fighting against Militancy and Guerrilla warfare in Kashmir.

Taking over the responsibility he said that operations against the Red Rebels will be intensified in close coordination with the state administration. Emphasis will be on facilitation of developmental projects of the State Govt in the interior areas, especially in Cut Off region of Malkangiri.