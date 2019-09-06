Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander to make soft-landing on Moon On Sept 7

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-2’s lunar lander Vikram will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon on September 7. The Vikram lander is scheduled to make its soft landing between 1.30 am to 2.30 am.

As per sources, PM Narendra Modi along with 60 high school students from across the country will be present at the Isro centre in Bengaluru to witness live the space feat.

The landing of Vikram, onboard the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission, will be carried out by at least eight onboard equipment in a coordinated manner.

The successful landing of Vikram on the moon will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft-landing on the lunar surface. Besides, the lander Vikram, named after the father of Indian space research programme Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, will be landed in a high plain between two craters at a latitude of about 70 degrees South of the moon.