Chandrayaan-2: Vikram Lander Successfully Separates From Orbiter vikram, chandrayyan -2

Chennai: The separation of the Vikram Lander from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter took place successfully today. According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) the event commenced at 13.15 pm (IST).

As per reports, the health of the Orbiter and Lander is being monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru. All the systems of Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Lander are healthy.

#ISRO

Vikram Lander Successfully separates from #Chandrayaan2 Orbiter today (September 02, 2019) at 1315 hrs IST. For details please visit https://t.co/mSgp79R8YP pic.twitter.com/jP7kIwuZxH — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2019

With the successful separation, there will be two deorbit manoeuvres of the Vikram Lander to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon.

As per the tentative plan the first deorbit will take place on Tuesday between 9 am and 10 am and the second one on Wednesday between 3 pm and 4 pm. The powered descent will occur on September 7 followed by the Vikram Touch Down on the same day between 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm.

Notably, Chandrayaan-2 managed to successfully enter the Moon’s orbit on the morning of August 20 and ISRO had later released a statement confirming the Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan-2 at 9:02 am.