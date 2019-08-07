Chandrayaan-2 successfully completes 5th orbital manoeuvre

New Delhi: The fifth earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvres of the Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft has been successfully completed on Tuesday afternoon, the Indian Space Research Organisation confirmed this in a tweet.

<>

#ISRO

Fifth earth bound orbit raising maneuver for #Chandrayaan2 spacecraft has been performed today (August 6, 2019) at 1504 hrs (IST) as planned. For details, please visit https://t.co/gmamiVzyQ1 pic.twitter.com/DEQR1PPxwY — ISRO (@isro) August 6, 2019

</>

According to ISRO, the manoeuvre was carried out at 3.04 pm IST using the onboard propulsion system for a firing duration of 1041 seconds (~17 minutes).

ISRO also reported that all the spacecraft parameters were normal. The next step will be the Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI) that is scheduled for the afternoon of 14 August at 3.00 pm – 4.00 pm IST.

The TLI is a manoeuvre of thrusts used to set the spacecraft on the moon-bound path. After this, the Chandrayaan 2 composite will take less than a week to arrive in the proximity of the moon. This manoeuver will place the spacecraft on a 266 x 4,13,623 orbit that will end in the next stage of the mission: lunar transfer.

On 22 July, India launched the country’s second moon mission, Chandrayaan 2, aboard the most powerful rocket in ISRO’s arsenal, the GSLV-MkIII-M1, from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The Vikram lander will attempt a soft-landing on the moon on September 7, and open its hatch for the Pragyan rover to take its first few rolls onto lunar soil four hours later. The landing site of the mission is closer to the South Pole than any mission before it.