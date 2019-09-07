Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi says India stands with ISRO team

Bangalore: The whole country stands with you and new dawn will emerge, PM Narendra Modi told the ISRO team barely hours after moon mission lost contact with ISRO.

PM Modi addressed the nation to speak about the Chandrayaan 2 mission from ISRO’s control room at Sriharikota on Saturday.

PM Modi congratulated the scientists for their efforts and reiterated that the team at ISRO has done the nation proud. He also urged the nation to learn from this mission and move on to bigger and better missions.

Looking ahead, he said :”India will rise to the occasion and will move on to discovering new frontiers in the future.” He further went on to say that the learning from the Chandrayaan 2 will make us stronger.