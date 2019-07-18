Chandrayaan-2 launch rescheduled for July 22

Sriharikota: Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, is now rescheduled to be launched at 2:43 pm on July 22.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has rescheduled the launch of Chandrayaan-2.

<>

Chandrayaan-2 launch, which was called off due to a technical snag on July 15, 2019, is now rescheduled at 2:43 pm IST on Monday, July 22, 2019. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) July 18, 2019



</>

Chandrayaan 2 was called off in the early hours of July 15 after the Indian Space Research Organisation encountered a technical snag.

Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) rocket — nicknamed Bahubali — from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to soft-land a rover on Moon.